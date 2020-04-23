Kartik Aaryan's die hard fan vows to change his hairstyle if he responds to him; Here’s what the actor says

On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of himself and flaunted his best angle for the camera. Not just that, Kartik's caption got his fans humming a popular tune.

Kartik Aaryan is making sure not to miss his daily date with social media. The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor has been active and sharing a variety of posts. From his lockdown look to funny videos with his sister, the actor is busy making content for social media and millions of his fans. On Thursday, he shared a picture of himself and flaunted his best angle for the camera. Not just that, Kartik's caption got his fans humming a popular tune. The actor captioned his photo, "Husn Pari'. His fans flooded the comments section with lyrics to the popular tune.

Amid all of this, a die-hard fan of Kartik Aaryan pleaded the actor to reply to his message. Well, looks like this fan was lucky as the actor actually replied to his message. Not just that, their banter caught our attention. The fan wrote, "What if I get your reply? I will change my hairstyle."

Kartik left no opportunity and replied, "@rawkneeisthebest ya #HairlikeKartikAaryan." It is a fact that Kartik's big hair has been the talk of the town ever since his career took off.

The 'Luka Chupi' actor often makes sure to interact with his fans via comments. Amid this lockdown, the actor has also taken a step ahead and started his own YouTube series titled 'Koki Poochega' where he speaks to survivors of Coronavirus and people fighting for this cause.

