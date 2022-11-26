Kartik Aaryan’s fan gets a big surprise at Mumbai airport, here’s what the 'Shehzada' has to say; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has given back-to-back hits this year and indeed has become one of the most bankable actors. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that he enjoys a massive fan following. His fans go out of their way to just get a glimpse of him. Well, we often see Kartik too making sure to meet his fans and greet them nicely. The actor who is having a glorious year professionally shared a video of one of his fans and we bet that will leave you stunned. Kartik Aaryan shares a fun fan video

The video begins with a girl who claims to be the biggest Kartik Aaryan fan arriving at the Mumbai airport. One of her friends has come to pick her up with a big surprise. That friend has a big Kartik cut out with him and as the girl arrives she is shocked and happy to see this surprise. Indeed it is one of the cutest welcomes a fan can receive, isn’t it? This video has been going viral on social media but now Kartik himself shared it on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Mujhe hi bula liya hota, Cutout ki kya zaroorat thi. But a very thoughtful welcome.” Check out the video:

Kartik Aaryan Work Front With the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, fans of now expecting more out of Kartik Aaryan. Aaryan will next star in Shashanka Ghosh's thriller Freddy. It will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2. He will later feature with Kriti Sanon titled Shehzada which will hit the theatres in February next year. Afterward, he will feature alongside Kiara Advani in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan opens up on how he feels when his relationships get labelled