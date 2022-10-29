Kartik Aaryan’s fans go crazy as ‘pyaar’ gathers in huge numbers on the streets of Ahmedabad, WATCH VIDEO

But what exactly happened? Why was Kartik in Ahmedabad? Let us break down the details for you.

Kartik Aaryan–a talented Bollywood actor in the Hindi film industry was welcomed by a huge crowd soon after he was spotted in the city of Ahmedabad. His fans, who arrived in hundreds of numbers, went crazy after getting a glimpse of the actor. It was within a few moments when we saw the crowd chanting, ‘Kartik, Kartik’ as the actor waved at the crowd. The Love Aaj Kal actor was also left surprised while witnessing such a huge unexpected crowd.

Kartik Aaryan arrived in the city of Ahmedabad to shoot for his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film features Kartik and actor Kiara Advani in lead roles. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres in June next year.

Earlier on Friday, we spotted Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan at the Mumbai airport. Though they did not arrive at the airport at the same time nor were they spotted together, it is however known that the two actors are now in the state of Gujarat.

Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram Post

It seems like die-hard fans of Aaryan, who keep a track of such news developments, knew he would be spotted in Ahmedabad city. As soon as Kartik was spotted in the city, fans gathered in huge numbers and hoped to get themselves clicked with Aaryan.

Kartik shared a video on Instagram depicting scenes of his grand welcome by fans. He captioned the video by saying, ‘Aapka Pyaar.’