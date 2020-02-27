  1. Home
Kartik Aaryan's favourite cricketer shakes a leg on 'Haan main galat'; Deets inside

Kartik Aaryan's "favourite crickter" Jemimah Rodrigues shook a leg on the song "Haan main galat" from his latest release "Loev Aaj Kal", and the young actor is simply loving it.
3403 reads Mumbai Updated: February 27, 2020 05:24 pm
Kartik took to Instagram and shared a video of Rodrigues dancing to the beats of the number. In the clip, the cricketer can be seen grooving along with Jemima's "off-duty security guard". "My favourite cricketer aces #HaanMainGalat! Bring the cup home Jemi... And by popular demand also bring Security Ji to bollywood," he captioned the video.

Currently the video has over 349K views on Instagram. On the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" directed by Anees Bazmee. The film also stars Kiara Advani. "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, released in 2007. The film was an official remake of the 1993 Malayalam film "Manichitrathazhu".

Credits :IANS

