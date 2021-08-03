Kartik Aaryan's Freddy to have Alaya F as the lead?

Actor Kartik Aaryan has once again left his fans excited as he recently shared a post on social media to celebrate his return to the sets of a film after 5 months. The actor reportedly returned to the sets to kick off shooting for his upcoming film Freddy. Freddy has been the talk of the town for a while, and now, as Kartik has reportedly started shooting for it, a new report claims that Alaya F may have been roped in as his leading lady.

As per a report in Etimes, Alaya was apparently in talks with makers from day 1 for the film opposite Kartik. As per the report, the young star may soon sign the dotted line and join Kartik on the sets of the film. The report also claimed that a couple of other names were in question but Alaya has raced ahead among them. The portal also claimed that Alaya's role in Kartik's Freddy is quite a 'meaty' one. Well, if this turns out to be true, then fans of Kartik and Alaya F surely will have a reason to rejoice.

Freddy will star Kartik in the lead and is being helmed by Veere Di Wedding director Shashanka Ghosh. The film is being backed by Ekta Kapoor, Jay Shewakramani. Earlier, Pinkvilla had informed you first that Kartik was all set to kick off the shoot in August 2021. A source had previously informed Pinkvilla, "All through the last 3 months, the makers have been working on pre-production and other aspects of Freddy. While Ajay Bahl was supposed to be the director before, the film will now be helmed by Shashanka Ghosh, who last directed Veere Di Wedding." The film is touted to be a romantic thriller and for Kartik, it would be a first time in this genre. Alaya, on the other hand, has been seen in Jawaani Jaaneman with and . She made her Bollywood debut with it. She recently was also roped in for Ekta Kapoor-backed Hindi remake of South film, U-Turn.

