Kartik Aaryan's holiday mantra is 'Jaane Bhi Do Euro' as he drops super fun photos from Europe vacay.

Kartik Aaryan is in no mood to settle the dust on his Europe vacay as the actor is still hopping on from one street to another and partying the night away with his team. After having a blast at The Rolling Stones concert, Kartik Aaryan shared a bunch of new super fun photos as he soaked in the sights of Europe.

While sharing these photos, the actor also dished out his holiday mantra. Taking to Instagram, Kartik's latest post includes pictures of the actor by the river, with his team and selfies clicked on the street. Dropping these photos, he aptly captioned his post, "Jaane bhi do Euro." Looks like the actor is not shying away from loosening his purse strings.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's latest vacation post:

Pinkvilla had exclusively informed that Kartik has planned a quick getaway with his entire team to Europe. As a treat for all their hard work and efforts, Kartik Aaryan has taken his team on a one-week-long vacation. The team includes his Managers, Stylists, spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.

The actor is currently riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. As the film made a record collection at the box office, Kartik began work on his next film Shehzaada with Kriti Sanon. He also has a romantic thriller titled Freddy with Alaya F.

