Kartik Aaryan's latest video with sister Kritika called as new PR strategy by Sona Mohapatra; Actor deletes it

Kartik Aaryan's video with sister Kritika Tiwari receives backlash from netizens and celebrities. The actor deletes the video.

Due to the lockdown, Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. From sharing hilarious memes to posting funny photos and videos, actors have their social media game on point. Among all, Kartik Aaryan has been spending his quarantine period with his family. The actor has been sharing a few hilarious videos with sister Kritika Tiwari amid lockdown. But a recent video of Kartik with Kritika received backlash from netizens and celebrities. The video showed Kartik pretending to fling his sister off the balcony after he dislikes a chapati made by her.

Kartik, who posted this video on his social media account, got criticised by the public for it. Netizens have been commenting that the video shows domestic violence and have been bashing the actor for throwing his sister out of the balcony. Singer Sona Mohapatra who has always been open about expressing her views on social media condemned the Love Aaj Kal actor and tweeted, "I have begun to believe that this is a new PR strategy for many. Put out misogynistic content or even hire a multiple #MeToo accused & then wait for the feminists to speak up & protest & thus amplify? Free ka publicity. Case in point Kabir Singh, Indian Idol & maybe this too?"

(Also Read: Kartik Aaryan continues goofing around with his sister as he shares another video from home; Check It Out)

Twitterati have also called out the actor for the video. While some tweeted, "When there is a reported rise in domestic violence this is outrageous", other wrote, "Is he suggesting that the girl fell down from the balcony & he wanted to only save the belan?? Can we throw him out of our planet, please?! Or best-out of our solar system."

Check out the tweets here:

I have begun to believe that thus is a new PR strategy for many. Put out misogynistic content or even hire a multiple #MeToo accused & then wait for the feminists to speak up & protest & thus amplify? Free ka publicity. Case in point Kabir Singh, Indian Idol & maybe this too? https://t.co/jEijOwfiwB — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 21, 2020

This is so tone deaf, especially when it's a well acknowledged fact that this lockdown leaves victims of domestic violence locked up with their abusers and particularly vulnerable. — Damini (@itisidamini) April 21, 2020

Idiotic .. someone should tell him since he is too dumb to understand that a lot of responsible Film industry members have put out a message against domestic violence and this is NOT FUNNY . But then who are we taking to ... — Onir (@IamOnir) April 21, 2020

Is he suggesting that the girl fell down from the balcony & he wanted to only save the belan?? Can we throw him out of our planet please?! Or best-out of our solar system. — Kontiki (@santoor_mom) April 21, 2020

The pits. I hope at least now women would no longer fawn over this chap. or would they. — (@nosferritu) April 21, 2020

As soon as Kartik was slammed for the video, the actor deleted the video from his social media account. On the work front, Kartik was shooting for the second installment of ’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Kiara Advani which was halted midway due to the Coronavirus crisis. The actor will be seen in Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and debutante Lakshya. Besides this, Kartik recently signed an action flick with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×