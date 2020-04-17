Kartik Aaryan's lockdown look as Money Heist's Professor has not impressed netizens; See Reactions

A full beard and moustache with unkempt hair and glasses, Kartik was finding it rather difficult to let go off his bearded look and many compared it to Money Heist's Professor.

Kartik Aaryan has been keeping fans hooked to his Instagram amid this lockdown period. From sharing selfies to speaking with Coronavirus survivors in India, the actor has taken it one step further with his initiative. On Thursday, Kartik shared a photo of himself on IG giving fans a good view of his lockdown look. A full beard and moustache with unkempt hair and glasses, Kartik was finding it rather difficult to let go off his bearded look. He captioned, "Kaise shave kar dun yaar? Yeh bhi sexy kam nahi hai."

Not just that, Kartik's glasses were quite similar to one's Money Heist's protagonist character Professor wears. There was no time wasted as netizens and his fans quickly began to draw comparisons between Kartik and the Professor. While some seemed to support the idea of Kartik starring in the Indian version of the show, if there ever was one. Others were completely against the idea.

One fan wrote, "He won't be able to match professor'e performance." Another commented, "Please don't compare any bollywood celebs with the professor, they are no where even close ! Just the looks don't matter." While another fan backed Kartik and said, "@kartikaaryan el professeur from money hesit #twinning." Whereas another said, "Whoa he is just perfect for professor role."

Do you think if Money Heist was to be remade in Hindi, Kartik Aaryan would do justice to the role of Professor? Let us know in the comments below:

Check out the reactions to Kartik's look as Professor:

