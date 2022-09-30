Kartik Aaryan’s ‘morning shoot’ look consists of a pink hoodie as he shoots for SatyaPrem Ki Katha; PIC

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood currently and it wouldn’t be wrong to call him one of the most bankable actors as well. His last release Bhool Bulaiyaa 2 broke several box office records. Well, after this he has a couple of films in his kitty and one of them is SatyaPrem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. The actor took to his social media to share a selfie of himself as he shoots for this film.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of him wearing a pink hoodie. He was seated in his car and looked cute in the pink hoodie. His slight beard and mustache look can make any of his fans go gaga over him. Sharing this picture he wrote, “#SatyaPremKiKatha Morning Shoot!”