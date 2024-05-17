Kartik Aaryan’s relatives among deceased in Ghatkopar hoarding collapse due to Mumbai rain; actor attends funeral: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to accident and death.

On May 13th, a powerful dust storm struck Mumbai. During this extreme weather event, a large billboard in the Ghatkopar area tragically collapsed. This incident resulted in the deaths of sixteen people. The latest report reveals one of the couples who passed away in the tragic accident was a relative of actor Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan's relatives die in Ghatkopar hoarding crash

According to a report by Indian Express, Kartik Aaryan attended the funeral of relatives Manoj Chansoria and his wife Anita who passed away in the Ghatkopar hoarding clash. The couple stopped at a Mumbai petrol pump on May 13, 2024. Around 4:30 pm, gusty winds knocked down a 250-tonne hoarding onto their red SUV at a fuel station in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Nearly 50 hours later, later on next day, the bodies of Manoj and Anita were recovered from the car. The exact time and cause of their deaths remain undetermined.

Manoj and Anita were in Mumbai to complete paperwork for their visas to visit their son Yash, who lives in the United States. On Monday afternoon, Yash lost contact with his parents. According to an Indian Express report, "Their son had been trying to contact them since 5 pm on May 13. Unable to reach Manoj and with Anita not answering her phone, he contacted his father's colleagues for help."

Yash’s concerns prompted Manoj’s former colleagues to seek help from the Mumbai Police. Using mobile network data, the police traced their last location to Ghatkopar, near the Eastern Express Highway. Upon discovering their location, friends and colleagues rushed to the site. After hours of searching, the couple's bodies were found trapped beneath the collapsed hoarding.

Yash flew from the United States as soon as he realized his parents were missing. The final rites were conducted at a crematorium in Sahar on Thursday. Manoj Chansoria, who retired on March 31.

About Kartik Aaryan's next project Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for the release of his next film titled Chandu Champion. The movie is backed by ace director Kabir Khan. The makers recently shared the first-look poster of the actor from his upcoming movie.

In the poster, he can be seen running on a race track. He is wearing a red-colored langot and his body is soaked in mud. All his hard work in the gym and his diet is evident as his perfectly cut abs and chiseled physique are visible in the poster. Sharing this poster, Kartik wrote, “Champion Aa Raha Hai...Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career.”

This upcoming sports drama has reportedly churned out the best from Kartik as the actor dedicated almost one and a half years to looking, feeling, and performing like a freestyle swimmer and India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar.

Chandu Champion will hit the theatres on June 14 and is directed by Kabir Khan. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, this biographical drama also stars Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis.

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the hit film Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, their second project together after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He has the third installment of the film for which he is currently shooting. The film will also star Triptii Dimrii and Vidya Balan.

Additionally, he is also lined up for Aashiqui 3 and will soon start shooting for an epic war saga by Dharma Productions, directed by Sandeep Modi, further showcasing his versatility as an actor.

