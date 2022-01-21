Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada producer trying to stop release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi dubbed version?

According to the latest reports, film producer of Kartik Aaryan's ‘Shehzada’ and Allu Arjun’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', Allu Aravind has reached Mumbai to apparently stop the release of Hindi dubbed version of the latter that is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 26. Wondering why? A source known to ETimes informed that Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Shehzada’ is itself the official Hindi remake of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ which Allu is co-producing with Bhushan Kumar and Aman Gill. The source further adds that Allu Aravind wants Kartik Aaryan starrer to be the only Hindi version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

So, what’s the issue? Producer Manish Girish Shah has both the rights of the Hindi dubbed version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and satellite rights of 'Shehzada’. Interestingly, both the rights were sold by Allu Aravind. When the news portal tried to get in touch with Shah, he said, "Yes, I am releasing the dubbed Hindi version of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' on January 26.” Now, as per the report, Allu Aravind reached the film city yesterday along with his team members and carried out several meetings with Shah that went on reportedly for 2 days.

Meanwhile, a source close to the development informed us that even Kartik Aaryan has urged Manish Shah to stall the release of the ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ Hindi dubbed version. The actor even requested Allu Aravind to convince Manish Shah for the same. “From all angles, there has been tremendous pressure to not let ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ Hindi version get released. There’s a high possibility that the release of the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be stalled to make way for Kartik’s ‘Shehzada’. The final decision will likely be taken by tomorrow evening,” shares our source.



