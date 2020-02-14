Kartik Aaryan's sweet gesture of distributing chocolates to the media will make you go aww; Watch Video

Kartik grabs eyeballs in his chocolate boy image as Veer in Love Aaj Kal and plays the role of Raghu back in the time and makes for a perfect loverboy.

Kartik Aaryan made his debut in Bollywood in the year 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama. After facing a lot of ups and downs in the industry, the actor got a lot of offers and films after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It was no looking back then for Kartik. The Luka Chuppi actor is now all geared up for his next Love Aaj Kal which has hit the theaters today. The movie also starring Randeep Hooda, Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma, portrays two love stories from widely different eras (1990 & 2020) facing widely different obstacles. One couple battles society`s restrictions while the other must learn to balance work with love, but both portray the same true and unfiltered feelings of love.

During the promotions of the film, once Kartik was spotted giving out a bar of chocolate to the paparazzi. He sat in his car as he spoke to the cameramen and even told them to share the chocolate. And today another video of Kartik personally giving chocolates to the paparazzi has gone viral on social media. In a video, shared by a fan we can see Kartik got down of his car at the airport all set to head off to Guwahati for Filmfare Awards 2020. As soon as Kartik got off, the paps started shouting and asking for chocolates. Being a gentleman and everyone's favourite, Kartik took a bunch of chocolates and distributed them to the paps personally. Isn't that just too sweet?

Check out Kartik Aaryan's video here:

Talking about Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali the movie portrays Sara as an ambitious Zoe while Kartik grabs eyeballs in his chocolate boy image as Veer. He plays Raghu back in the time and makes for a perfect loverboy. The movie has become the first film to have midnight screening in multiplexes. There are a lot of expectations from the film, as the original film helmed by Imtiaz Ali was a super hit film.

Also Read: Love Aaj Kal: Sara Ali Khan lifts up Kartik Aaryan in her arms at the promotions; Watch Video

Credits :Instagram

Read More