Kartik Aaryan's sweet gesture towards the paparazzi as they ask him for pictures is worth applauding; VIDEO

Kartik Aaryan's sweet gesture towards the paparazzi on being asked to pose for pictures is worth applauding. Check out the video.

Kartik Aaryan enjoys a massive fan following all over the country owing to his brilliant acting skills and good looks. The actor has never failed to impress the audience with his stellar performances. Moreover, his monologues make the movies more lively and entertaining. We can take the example of Kartik’s 5-minute long monologue regarding girls in Pyaar Ka Punchnama which has stunned almost everyone who has heard it. Apart from that, Kartik is also known to be a very friendly person.

If you don’t believe us then you should probably have a look at a video of the actor which has now gone viral on social media. Kartik is seen stepping out of an office after which he almost gets mobbed by a group of shutterbugs. However, despite having an injured hand, the Luka Chuppi actor continues to pose for the pictures and even interacts with a few of them right before getting inside his car. Kartik also poses for a selfie with a female fan.

Check out the video below:

Kartik Aaryan’s first release of 2020 is Love Aaj Kal co-starring Sara Ali Khan which hit the theatre screens a few days back. He is now gearing up for a few more interesting projects coming up this year. The actor will be collaborating for the first time with Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2 which has been helmed by . The romantic comedy also marks the debut of Lakshya. Apart from that, Kartik will be seen alongside Kiara Advani and in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

