Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani look deeply in love at the ‘mahurat shot’ of SatyaPrem Ki Katha; See Pic

The highly anticipated film of Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures Satyaprem Ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani in lead has gone on floors with the first clap being initiated today. The entire cast, director Sameer Vidwans, producers Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora along with Wardha Nadiadwala and Shafat Nadiadwala were present at the onset of a new beginning. Today in the morning Kartik has shared a picture of him seeking blessings from Lord Ganesh as he was all geared up to start shooting for the film and now the makers have released a picture of the two stars straight from the mahurat shot.

In the picture that was shared by the production house on their Twitter handle, we can see Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani holding each other close to each other and look lost in each other's arms. Kiara looks stunning in a white kurta and Kartik is dressed in a multi-coloured shirt. Indeed they make for a lovely pair. Sharing this picture, the makers wrote, “The love story begins! Straight from the Mahurat shot of #SatyaPremKiKatha #SajidNadiadwala.”

As Satyaprem Ki Katha gets its first shot at the Mahurat, the conversations around the film and the cast brew up amongst the audience. The upcoming musical love saga has become the hottest topic of discussion since the time it was announced. The film is a musical love story that reunites Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani for the second time after their latest venture. After knowing that their favourite tandem of actors are onboard for SatyaPrem Ki Katha, the collaboration of NGE & Namah Pictures brings joy and excitement to the moviegoers.

SatyaPrem Ki Katha also marks a massive collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala’s NGE and Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora’s Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. SatyaPrem Ki Katha will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.

