Kartik Aryan asks Parineeti Chopra not to copy him as pics of them making similar poses go viral

Parineeti Chopra is currently only enjoying her time shooting in Nepal and the Ishaqbaaz actress has been seen treating her fans with stunning pics on social media. However, the diva’s recent pics from the mountains went on to create headlines for a different reason after a fan drew similarities between her poses to that of Kartik Aaryan who too has been enjoying his vacations in the mountains. Amused by the similarities, Parineeti went on to share the collage on her Instagram story which resulted in a fun banter between the two actors.

It all started after Parineeti tagged Kartik in her post wherein they were seen basking in the natural beauty of the mountains during their respective vacations and wrote, “Mere @kartikaaryan kya bolte ho”. While the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor was equally amused by the coincidence, he asked the Hasee Toh Phasee actress not to copy his poses. He wrote, “Stop copying me Pari” along with laughing with tears in the eye emoticon. Interestingly, Parineeti was quick to respond in this cute banter and wrote, “Guts”.

Checkout Kartik Aaryan and Parineeti Chopra’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Parineeti is currently working on Sooraj Barjatya directorial Uunchai along with Neena Gupta and Amitabh Bachchan. To note, this will be her first collaboration with Barjatya and she is quite excited about it. On the other hand, Kartik has some interesting movies in the pipeline including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani, Dhamaka, Hansal Mehta directorial Captain India and Freddy.

