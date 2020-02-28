Kartik & Kiara OR Varun & Sara: Which new Bollywood jodi are you excited to see on screen this year? COMMENT

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 or Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No: Which new Bollywood jodi are you excited to see in 2020?

While 2019 saw some amazing and fresh on-screen jodi's like Rajkummar Rao and in Made In China, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in Luka Chuppi, Sushant Singh Rajput and in Chhichhore, and Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh and much more, 2020 is not behind when we talk about fresh on-screen jodi's. While we are already loving the new jodi of and Vikrant Massey in Chhapaak, and Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal, and Jassie Gill in Panga and much more, there are a few more new interesting pairs that the audiences shall witness this year.

Firstly, let us talk about the most-talked-about movie and new jodi in 2020 - Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Sara Ali Khan and in Coolie No 1. The movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. It is mainly because it is the spiritual sequel of the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring , Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel which was a huge hit and secondly because it brings a fresh pair of Kiara and Kartik.

The two have already started shooting for the film and are currently having a blast shooting in Jaipur. While Kartik's pair with all the actresses that he has worked with so far are being loved by the audiences, fans are excited to see this new pair also create magic on-screen.

Talking about Coolie No 1, it is the official remake of the 1995 film of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie has been creating a buzz since the first announcement video of the film was released. Recently, a picture of Varun lifting Sara in a wedding gown was released from the film, which made the fans go crazy and eagerly wait to watch the trailer. Fans are excited to see this new jodi as from the BTS videos and photos that Sara and Varun both have been sharing on their social media account, the movie looks to be a fun one. While the 1995 movie saw great chemistry between Govinda and Karisma, fans are expecting the same from Varun and Sara.

Coolie No 1 is all set to hit the theaters on 1st May 2020 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will release on 31st July 2020.

Which new Bollywood jodi are you excited to see on-screen this year? Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani OR Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan? COMMENT BELOW!

