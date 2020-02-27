Kartik & Sara OR Kartik & Ananya: Which is your favourite on screen and off screen jodi? COMMENT

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan may have won hearts over with their on point chemistry, but the actor's equation with co-star Ananya Panday is also undeniable. Who is your favourite? Comment below.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan may have won hearts over with their on point chemistry during the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, but the actor's equation with co-star Ananya Panday is also undeniable. Kartik and Ananya hit the screens first when they starred in Pati, Patni Aur Woh which released in December 2019. The chatter surrounding the two has been palpable. From being spotted on dinner's and lunches to their goofy social media posts below, Ananya and Kartik are widely loved off the screen. In fact, their pairing in the film was also appreciated by many.

However, Sara and Kartik's connection began even before they met each other when the starlet revealed on her first appearance on Koffee With Karan that she found him extremely cute. Fate, and , all played their roles, in bringing the two together and since then Kartik and Sara or fondly known as Sartik have had a massive fan following. The duo also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal which unfortunately bombed at the box office.

Their social media presence would make any star in the industry a little jealous. and fans continue to adore them. So, who do you think is a better on screen and off screen jodi? Kartik Aarya and Sara Ali Khan OR Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday?

