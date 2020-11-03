Karwa Chauth 2020: Anushka & Virat to Priyanka & Nick; here's how celebs celebrated the festival last year

The entire country is gearing up to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth. Meanwhile, have a look at how some of the Bollywood celebs celebrated the festival last year.

The popular festival of Karwa Chauth is here and will be celebrated across the country on November 4, 2020. On this day, women observe the auspicious fasting ritual and pray for the long life of their spouses. People observe the festival and celebrate it in different ways around the country. Numerous Bollywood celebs also do the same every year. However, it is obvious that this time it will be different owing to the COVID-19 crisis. But yes, the celebrations are on!

As mentioned earlier, the B-town celebs also take time out of their busy schedules and observe the auspicious occasion with their loved ones. While we wait to get a sneak peek into their celebrations for this year, we look back at how our beloved stars celebrated the occasion in 2019. Right from Jonas and Nick Jonas to and Virat Kohli, have a look at how the celebs decked up for the celebrations last year:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

2019 was a special year for PeeCee and Nick as it marked their first-ever Karwa Chauth together. They observed the occasion amidst the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour in Los Angeles. Priyanka also shared a picture with her husband and fans were in complete awe of the duo. She looked stunning as usual in a red saree while posing for the picture along with Nick. The actress also shared pictures like that of her red Chudas and Mehendi ahead of the occasion.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Bollywood’s most beloved couple, Anushka and Virat also enthusiastically observed Karwa Chauth last year. What grabbed everyone’s attention are the oh-so-adorable pictures of the couple that they shared on social media. What’s more interesting is that not only the actress but hubby Virat also observed fast as a part of the ritual. As his caption on Instagram reads, “The ones who fast together laugh together.”

Mira Rajput and

The Kabir Singh star and his wife Mira are among the happiest couples in Bollywood. The star wife was snapped by the paparazzi last year as she dressed up in a red saree ahead of the occasion. The couple was later snapped together in the night while they geared up for the celebrations.

, Sonali Bendre, and others

The former Miss World chose to celebrate Karwa Chauth with her closed ones and friends. She shared a picture along with daughter Aaradhya, , Sonali Bendre, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and others as the ladies got ready for the upcoming rituals. Among others who caught attention is the braveheart Sonali Bendre who shared a lovely picture with her husband.

and Raj Kundra

The stunning diva who is making a comeback in Bollywood soon with the movie Hungama 2, has been celebrating Karwa Chauth right from the beginning. Shilpa attended a mini get-together hosted by Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita last year as she prepped for the upcoming rituals along with the other ladies. Moreover, her pictures with her husband Raj definitely won hearts.

and Gene Goodenough

The actress shared a few adorable pictures with her husband last year as both of them observed the special occasion together. However, Preity was away from her home last year and celebrated the same in Los Angeles.

and Anil Thadani

The ageless beauty looked stunning clad in an all-red traditional outfit as she got ready for celebrating Karwa Chauth. Her pictures with husband Anil Thadani won the internet in no time back then. There is no denying that they set major couple goals for all others out there.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Here, we got some throwback pictures of another beloved couple from Bollywood, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover. The two of them also gave a sneak peek of their Karwa Chauth celebrations on social media. The actress looked gorgeous in a white salwar kameez while Karan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a grey suit.

