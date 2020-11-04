Karwa Chauth 2020: Chunky Pandey, Sonali Bendre & others spotted at Anil Kapoor's residence for celebration

Several Bollywood celebrities have arrived at Anil Kapoor’s house to celebrate Karwa Chauth 2020. Check out the photos.

Bollywood has begun Karwa Chauth 2020 celebrations amid the ongoing pandemic with proper precautions. Today, several B-town celebrities were snapped arriving at Anil Kapoor’s residence. Almost every year, Anil’s wife Sunita hosts a special function for the festival of love at their residence. She invites all the tinsel town celebrities there. And today, several Bollywood celebrities have arrived at Anil Kapoor’s house to offer prayers together. Celebs like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Chunky Pandey’s wife Bhavna Pandey, Varun Dhawan’s girlfriend Natasha Dalal and others have been clicked by the paps outside the Taal actor’s residence.

Later in the evening, Anil Kapoor has also been spotted by the paps. The actor looked stunning in ethnic attire. His friend and Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey was also spotted outside the residence. Chunky donned a red-coloured kurta with a white pyjama. Sonali Bendre, who also joined them in the evening, wore a pink-hued traditional salwar suit and looked gorgeous in the same. Sonali and Anil wore face masks while Chunky was carrying one with him. On the other hand, Varun’s girlfriend donned a red ethnic suit and has been spotted inside her car.

Take a look at Anil, Chunky and Sonali’s latest pictures here:

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the well-being of their spouse. It is considered to be one of the most auspicious occasions for married women.

