Karwa Chauth 2020: Shilpa Shetty, Hema Malini, Bipasha Basu & more extend warm wishes to fans on the festival

Be it any occasion or festivities, our Bollywood stars celebrate it with full fervour. And since today everyone is celebrating Karwa Chauth, how can Bollywood stars miss out on the fun. Every year, they celebrate it with great zeal. This year too, B-Town is celebrating Karwa Chauth in their style. Though due to COVID 19, there won’t be starry bashes, stars are keeping a low profile by celebrating with their family members. Divya Dutta, Kundra, , Bipasha Basu and Hema Malini among others took to their respective social media handles to extend their wishes.

Taking to Instagram, Divya Dutta posted a picture of her hand with simple mehendi design. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “That’s all I could do myself!! happy #karwachauth lovelies!!” Veteran actress Hema Malini tweeted, “Today is Karwa Chauth. To all of you observing this fast, I convey my best wishes for a fulfilling, blessed Karwa Chauth where all your prayers come true.” Bipasha Basu, on the other hand, shared a throwback video from last year's Karwa Chauth.

She captioned the beautiful video as, “Happy Karwachauth. Last year #karwachauth memories. We literally chased the moon and broke our fast on the street as we had a family dinner planned post the ritual. Things I make @iamksgofficial do:) and he always encourages my enthusiasm in everythingWe both fast together each year ... another day to celebrate togetherness and our love I love... love.” Shilpa Shetty too posted few pictures and vidoes of her sargi on her instagram story.

Today is Karwa Chauth. To all of you observing this fast, I convey my best wishes for a fulfilling, blessed Karwa Chauth where all your prayers come true pic.twitter.com/f4S9aFbUMZ — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 4, 2020

While giving a sneak peek into pre Kawa Chauth celebrations, Raveena posted a few pictures of herself on Instagram writing, “#prekarwachauthparty ki tayyaariyaan!” In the pictures, the Mohra star looked stunning with her makeup on point. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani also shared a picture wherein she was seen applying mehendi on her mom’s hand.

