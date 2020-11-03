Karwa Chauth 2020: Kajol shares a meme with a safety advice ahead of the festival and it will crack you up

Kajol has shared a hilarious meme on Karwa Chauth. Taking to her Instagram story, she shared a picture that read, make sure to wear a seat belt while driving and helmet while riding motorbike does not solely depend on Karwa Chauth.

Bollywood actress Kajol never fails to stun us. The actress leaves everyone in awe by unleashing the funny side of her. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star is known for her quirky and free-spirited persona as she often shares quirky and hilarious memes on her social media. Recently, the stunning diva showed her quirky side in her latest Instagram story. She shared a hilarious picture that read “make sure to wear a seatbelt while driving and helmet while riding motorbike, does not solely depend on Karva Chauth.”

Needless to say Kajol’s hilarious meme is doing rounds on social media with her fans loving it. Well, this is not the first time when the actress has unleashed her side. Earlier, back in July, she created a meme using her own picture and described her views on diplomacy and confessed that she is still the same with her thoughts. She posted a picture of herself from one of her early career days where she can be seen posing for the camera. The picture read, “When I thought I was being diplomatic, but my face said it all.” Needless to say, the stunning actress is loved for her quirky side.

Take a look at Kajol’s Instagram post:

On the work front, after making her film debut with the 19992 drama Bekhudi, Kajol had her first commercial success with the thriller Baazigar. Post the film's success, the actress has given many hits. Her most notable work includes Gupt, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name is Khan to name a few. She was last seen in Om Raut’s historical drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that also starred her husband .

Read Also: Kajol shows us how to do the traditional look right in a simple silk saree; See Pics

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kajol Instagram

Share your comment ×