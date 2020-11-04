  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Karwa Chauth 2020: Raveena Tandon has a virtual celebration with husband Anil as she breaks her fast; See PICS

Just like others, Raveena Tandon also celebrated Karwa Chauth at her residence. However, this year, she had to celebrate it virtually with her husband Anil Thadani.
9356 reads Mumbai
Karwa Chauth 2020: Raveena Tandon has a virtual celebration with husband Anil as she breaks her fast; See PICSKarwa Chauth 2020: Raveena Tandon has a virtual celebration with husband Anil as she breaks her fast; See PICS
Karwa Chauth celebrations are underway in the country and people are happily observing the auspicious occasion with their loved ones. The Coronavirus pandemic also could not blur out the enthusiastic spirit of the people and their social media handles are proof. Apart from others, Bollywood celebs have also indulged in the celebrations. Their personal handles are abuzz with pictures and videos which are a treat for the fans along with the festive spirit. Among others who have celebrated the occasion is Raveena Tandon

The actress celebrates Karwa Chauth with her husband Anil Thadani every year. This time also, Raveena happily observed the auspicious occasion and shared pictures on social media. However, it was a bit different for the stunning beauty as she celebrated it virtually with her husband. She can be seen making a video call to him while holding a phone in her hands and then breaks her fast according to the rituals. As one can see, the rest of the pictures speak everything!

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And then finally !  #dalhousiediaries . Eating together 

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (officialraveenatandon) on

Apart from Raveena, many other celebs have observed the celebrations at their respective places. Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita have hosted a mini party at their place on the special occasion and numerous celebs have been spotted arriving at the same. Among others who have attended the party includes Sonali Bendre, Chunky Pandey, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Neelam Kothari, and others. Apart from that, celebs like Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover celebrated the occasion at home while sharing pictures on their social media handles. 

Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2020: Anushka & Virat to Priyanka & Nick; here's how celebs celebrated the festival last year

Credits :Raveena Tandon Instagram

