Karwa Chauth 2020: Shilpa Shetty & husband Raj Kundra break fast together; Watch VIDEO

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is among the many Bollywood celebs who have observed the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth this year. She has given a sneak peek into the same on social media.
2462 reads Mumbai
Karwa Chauth 2020: Shilpa Shetty & husband Raj Kundra break fast together; Watch VIDEOKarwa Chauth 2020: Shilpa Shetty & husband Raj Kundra break fast together; Watch VIDEO
Bollywood celebs decked up for the celebration of Karwa Chauth a day earlier and their social media posts are proof. Well, everyone across the country celebrated the auspicious occasion with their loved ones while adhering to regulations because of the COVID-19 crisis. Numerous B-town celebs shared pictures and videos with fans while showing how they observed the occasion with their spouses. The latest to share videos on the same is Shilpa Shetty Kundra who will soon be backing a comeback with Hungama 2.

The actress initially shares a video from Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita’s residence in which all the ladies can be seen following the Karwa Chauth rituals ahead of breaking their fasts. A little later, Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra are all set to break their fast together after offering the prayers. The actress looks stunning in a red saree as she decks up for the occasion. Her husband Raj, on the other hand, is clad in printed white kurta and pajama. 

Check out the videos below:

She also adds a caption along with the video that reads, “Today was dedicated to the man who is a true representative of who a ‘partner’ should be. He fasts with me, stands by me through thick & thin, and makes life beautiful in the most amazing ways imaginable. Thank you for everything, @TheRajKundra. I love you, Cookie.” Apart from Shilpa Shetty, many other celebs from Bollywood have celebrated the occasion including Raveena Tandon, Bipasha Basu, Tahira Kashyap, and so on. 

Credits :Shilpa Shetty Twitter

