Karwa Chauth 2020: Tahira Kashyap explains how her snowflakes inspired mehendi turned into Coronavirus design

Karwa Chauth is a festival that Bollywood star wives celebrate with fervour. Tahira Kashyap too set out to celebrate the same with her mehndi. However, she ended up giving a Coronavirus inspired twist to her mehndi design for the festival and left the internet in awe.

Karwa Chauth 2020 is here and it is a festival that our Bollwood stars celebrate with their husbands in the most fun way. This year, Coronavirus surely has put a dampener on the Karwa Chauth celebrations for some stars who may stay at home, while others may head out. Tahira Kashyap, who is in Chandigarh currently with her kids and Ayushmann Khurrana, shared how she prepped for the festival at home. Mehndi, being an important part, Tahira opted to put it on her own hands and chose a snowflakes design. However, soon, it turned into a COVID 19 inspired pattern and the author explained how.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira shared a photo in which one could see her posing in a white shirt as she flaunted her DIY mehndi design. However, the design was inspired by the pattern of COVID 19. She explained in her caption that she set out to make snowflakes and then someone told her that it appears to be like Coronavirus. Tahira blamed it on having too many thoughts about the virus on her mind and shared the photo of the final design of her mehndi.

Sharing the same on her Instagram handle, Tahira wrote, "Karva chauth in times of corona! Honestly had set out to make snowflakes ( paucity of time leads to this kind of self art) until someone pointed out why would you make coronavirus!! Now blame it on my skills or mind being clouded constantly by this stupid virus wishing you all a very happy corona free #karvachauth #gocoronago." Seeing her take on Coronavirus and using it for her mehndi has surely left the internet in awe.

Check out Tahira Kashyap's post on Karwa Chauth:

Meanwhile, Tahira and her kids are staying at home while Ayushmann has checked into a hotel with the crew of Abhishek Kapoor's film that he is shooting in the city. The actor opted to stay away from his kids and family amid COVID 19 scare as he resumed shooting in Chandigarh for his next. In a statement, Ayushmann revealed that he did not want to put his kids at risk due to him resuming work for his film.

Credits :Tahira Kashyap Instagram

