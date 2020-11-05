Karwa Chauth 2020: Tahira Kashyap resorts to facetiming as she celebrates in Ayushmann Khurrana's absence

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana have been married for nine years now. Meanwhile, check out how she celebrated Karwa Chauth in the latter's absence.

The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely not dampened the festive spirit of Karwa Chauth this year. One can get an abundance of proof for the same after having seen the numerous social media handles that are abuzz with pictures and videos from the celebration. Our beloved Bollywood celebs have also indulged in the celebrations while adhering to the present rules and regulations. Right from Anil Kapoor, , Bipasha Basu, and others, everyone decked up for the auspicious occasion and celebrated with loved ones.

A few of them also celebrated Karwa Chauth despite their spouses being away from them. Among these celebs is Tahira Kashyap who indulged in virtual celebration as hubby Ayushmann Khurrana could not be with her this time owing to busy schedules. She has shared a picture of herself while wearing a pretty red traditional outfit and writes, “Opening up my heart to the moon! Within the same city and yet a long distance one this year too @ayushmannk. FaceTiming this day has become an every year ritual. By the 8 year old who told me how to pose for this one!”

Check out the picture below:

Earlier in the morning, Tahira Kashyap shared yet another picture on her handle in which she is seen prepping for the celebrations. She happily flaunted her Mehendi clad hands designed in the shape of snowflakes. She further said hilariously that someone pointed out about the design looking like the shape of Coronavirus. Tahira also wished all her followers on the special occasion in the very same post.

