Karwa Chauth 2021: Yami Gautam, Natasha Dalal & others who would fast for their husbands for the first time

Karwa Chauth is always a very special celebration for all married ladies. Women keep a fast for the long lives of their husbands and only after they look at the moon in the night do they break their fasts and that too with their husband’s making them eat the first bite of food with their own hand. As romantic as it sounds, the Karwa Chauth celebration is everything about love. Although, every Karwa Chauth after the wedding is special, but the first one after marriage holds special importance and there generally is a big celebration. Talking about Bollywood, many couples have tied the knot this year and the actresses or the star wives would be having their first Karwa Chauth. So today we are going to list down such names who would be fasting for the first time for their husbands.

Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan got married to his girlfriend for a long time at the beginning of this year. The couple had quite a hush-hush wedding at Alibaugh where only family members and close friends were invited. Well, talking about Karwa Chauth, last year a picture of Natasha attending Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth celebration went viral. It was after this picture that several fans assumed that Varun and Natasha have secretly tied the knot. Anyway, the point is that this is going to be her first Karwa Chauth so we assume that the celebration might be big at the Dhawan mansion.

Yami Gautam

Yami stole everyone’s hearts when her picture dressed as a bride came up. The Vicky Donor actress too tied the knot secretly with her husband Aditya Dhar. Ever since Yami has gotten married, she has been making it to the headlines for the glow on her face and this is proof of her happiness. Well, this year would be her first Karwa Chauth as well and we bet fans would be excited to see her pictures celebrating the same.

Shilpa Rao

Who doesn't know Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao? She has crooned songs like 'Ghungroo' and 'Bulleya' and tied the knot with Ritesh Krishnan in a hush-hush ceremony on January 25, 2021. The talented singer later posted her first selfie with her hubby to announce her wedding. Well, after her marriage this year it would be the first time that she would be observing a fast for her husband’s long life.

Shaza Morani

Veteran actress, Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Shaza Morani in a court marriage on February 4, 2021. The newly married couple hosted a wedding bash in Mumbai, and in March, they had a Hindu wedding ceremony in the Maldives. Well, all eyes will be on Shaza to see what her first Karwa Chauth celebrations would look like.

Dia Mirza

Dia, who recently announced the arrival of her little munchkin, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, also tied the knot this year with her boyfriend, Vaibhav Rekhi, on February 15, 2021. It was an intimate wedding that took place on Mirza's lawn with just family and friends. Dia’s wedding pictures were indeed dreamy and we are sure fans must be eagerly waiting for her first Karwa Chauth celebration pics.

