Karwa Chauth 2023: Kiara Advani to Parineeti Chopra; 8 celebs who will celebrate special day for first time

Karwa Chauth is the Hindu festival where married women keep fast for the long life of their husbands. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 1. In 2023, many Bollywood celebrities tied the knot such as Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, and many more. Let's have a look at 8 celebrities who will be celebrating the special day for the first time.

8 celebs who will celebrate Karwa Chauth for first time

Kiara Advani

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani tied the knot with actor Sidharth Malhotra in February 2023. The Shershaah couple exchanged their vows at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace amidst close friends and family. Their wedding pictures look straight out of a fairytale. Sidharth and Kiara shared stunning pictures of them in their wedding attire. This year, Kiara will be celebrating the Karwa Chauth for the first time and fans are eagerly waiting to see the pictures of the couple celebrating the special day together.

Parineeti Chopra

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha had a fairytale wedding on September 24 this year in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple shared numerous pictures and videos from their wedding and received a lot of love from fans and Bollywood celebrities. This year, the couple will celebrate the special day for the first time.

Athiya Shetty

Suniel Shetty's daughter and actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023. The marriage took place in the presence of their close friends and family members. This year, the couple is set to celebrate their first Karwa Chauth for the first time.

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker married her boyfriend Fahad Ahmed in February this year. The couple shared their wedding pictures on social media which received a lot of love from fans and followers. In 2023, they are going to celebrate Karwa Chauth for the first time.

Sonnalli Seygall

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall will celebrate her first Karwa Chauth this year. The actress tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani in June 2023.

Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo tied the knot with Varun Kumar in February this year. Their love story started through a common friend. The actress revealed that she was dating Kumar by sharing a post on Valentine's Day.

Shivaleeka Oberoi

Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi tied the knot with the son of famous Bollywood producer Kumar Mangat, Abhishek Pathak this year. This year, the couple will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth.

Guneet Monga

Filmmaker Guneet Monga tied the knot with businessman Sunny Kapoor in December 2022. The couple is all set to celebrate their first Karwa Chauth this year.

Pinkvilla wishes a very happy Karwa Chauth to the newlyweds!

