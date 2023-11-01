Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput-Natasha Dalal and more perform rituals at Sunita Kapoor's crib

Today, as the whole nation celebrates Karwa Chauth many Bollywood actresses were spotted arriving at renowned Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s house for the Karwa Chauth puja organized by the Superstar’s wife, Sunita Kapoor. Shilpa Shetty, Mira Rajput, Natasha Dalal, and others were spotted at the actor’s home for the celebration. The actresses were seen dressed up in traditional outfits as they arrived for the puja.

Inside video of Karwa Chauth celebrations at Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor’s house

Today, on November 1, after arriving for the Karwa Chauth celebrations at Anil Kapoor-Sunita Kapoor’s house, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram handle to share a sneak peek from the celebrations happening inside the superstar, Anil Kapoor’s house. The video shows Sunita Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Reema Jain (who is Raj Kapoor's sister), and producer Akanksha Malhotra participating in the rituals while seated at one table.

At another table, Mira Rajput, Natasha Dalal, Mana Shetty, and Geeta Basra were seen performing the same rituals. The ladies were seen mostly dressed up in red and pink colored traditional outfits for the occasion. Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, “Happy Karva Chauth ladies. Thank you @kapoor.sunita for all the meticulous planning and doing all the rituals with so much love.” HAVE A LOOK:

Shilpa Shetty glows in a pink saree

In the videos, Shilpa Shetty donned a traditional pink colored saree with a red patchwork pattern and a stunning embroidered blouse. She completed her look with a golden-colored choker, red bangles, a mangalsutra, and a sindoor. Shilpa exited the car and struck a pose for the paparazzi.

Mira Rajput looks stunning in a red saree

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput as well was also spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor’s house for the Karwa Chauth puja. Mira was looking stunning in a beautiful red saree with golden borders paired with earrings. She also carried a matching potli along with her.

Natasha Dalal radiates beauty in her lavender lehenga

Unlike other actresses, Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal wore a gorgeous lavender-colored lehenga paired with a glittery white colored blouse and carried a white purse along with her. She looked elegant as she arrived for the puja.

Apart from the above-mentioned actresses, the Karwa Chauth puja at Anil Kapoor’s house was also graced by Reema Jain.

Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita Kapoor, organizes a grand Karwa Chauth puja at her home every year, and it's graced by the presence of many popular Bollywood wives.

