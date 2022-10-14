Karwa Chauth: Shilpa Shetty shares VIDEO offering prayers with Maheep, Sunita, Bhavana and other ladies; WATCH
Shilpa Shetty is one of the most adored actresses in B-Town. She is loved by everyone for her nature and for the energy she brings along, wherever she goes. She uses her social media to spread positive thoughts and energy. The Hungama 2 actress, apart from movies, is a health freak and has been involved in various causes that deal with health and wellness. On 13th October, 2022, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Shilpa Shetty shared a video that gave a sneak to her followers, into her Karwa Chauth celebrations.
Shilpa Shetty shared a reel on Instagram, celebrating Karwa Chauth with Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Raveena Tandon and others. The ladies looked extremely pretty as they performed Karwa Chauth rituals together. Shilpa Shetty's post read, "A very Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone fasting and celebrating today! May you and yours be blessed with a bond filled with love, trust, friendship, and laughter. Thank you so much, @kapoor.sunita, for hosting the #KCGang SO wonderfully every year". Karwa Chauth is a very important ritual for particularly Hindu women and apart from the women in the video, Katrina Kaif too took to Instagram to share photos of her with Vicky Kaushal and his family, as she celebrated her first Karwa Chauth.
Have a look at Shilpa Shetty's Instagram reel:
Shilpa Shetty was last seen in ‘Nikamma’, directed by Sabbir Khan, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The movie is an official remake of the Telugu film MCA - Middle Class Abbayi starring Natural Star Nani. Shilpa Shetty plays the role of Superwoman Avni who totally disrupts the life of the protagonist, Adi, played by Abhimanyu Dassani. Shilpa's next project is Rohit Shetty's action-drama series Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. Apart from her acting gigs, she continues to be a prominent name on television, judging a variety of reality shows each year.
