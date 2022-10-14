Karwa Chauth: Shilpa Shetty shares VIDEO offering prayers with Maheep, Sunita, Bhavana and other ladies; WATCH

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most adored actresses in B-Town. She is loved by everyone for her nature and for the energy she brings along, wherever she goes. She uses her social media to spread positive thoughts and energy. The Hungama 2 actress, apart from movies, is a health freak and has been involved in various causes that deal with health and wellness. On 13th October, 2022, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Shilpa Shetty shared a video that gave a sneak to her followers, into her Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Shilpa Shetty shared a reel on Instagram, celebrating Karwa Chauth with Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Raveena Tandon and others. The ladies looked extremely pretty as they performed Karwa Chauth rituals together. Shilpa Shetty's post read, "A very Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone fasting and celebrating today! May you and yours be blessed with a bond filled with love, trust, friendship, and laughter. Thank you so much, @kapoor.sunita, for hosting the #KCGang SO wonderfully every year". Karwa Chauth is a very important ritual for particularly Hindu women and apart from the women in the video, Katrina Kaif too took to Instagram to share photos of her with Vicky Kaushal and his family, as she celebrated her first Karwa Chauth.