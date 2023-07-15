Kashmera Shah opens up about kissing scene in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha; Recalls how Ajay Devgn stood up for her

Director Aneez Bazmee's film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha completed 25 years today. It is fondly remembered for the on-screen chemistry between Kajol and Ajay Devgn. However, recently, Kashmera Shah, who played a significant role in the film, shared her discomfort during certain scenes. Kashmera revealed an incident involving co-actor Bijay Anand, where Ajay had to intervene. Despite the challenges, Kashmera praised Ajay and Kajol for supporting her and taking a stand during the shoot.

Kashmera Shah on the uncomfortable kissing scene

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Kashmera revealed that Bijay was not standing on his mark, leading to multiple retakes. Ajay Devgn, recognizing the discomfort faced by Kashmera and Kajol, intervened and confronted Bijay, urging him to improve his performance. The scene took place in an elevator, requiring precise angles and movements. Kashmera highlighted that kissing scenes were a significant deal 25 years ago, but had agreed to it owing to the demands of the script. The incident prompted Ajay to take a stand and express his concerns about the repeated retakes, advocating for Kashmera's well-being on set.

Kashmera elaborated further on another scene

A few days later, Kashmera and Bijay were scheduled to shoot a scene where she had to slap him. According to Kashmera, in a moment of empowerment, she delivered a tight slap to Bijay. Later, he approached her in front of everyone and commented on her slap, stating, "Don't you know how to cheat a slap?" Kashmera swiftly responded, "Don't you know how to cheat a kiss?" She mentioned that the entire unit applauded her courageous act, and she felt emotional during this powerful moment.

Kashmera also revealed that Bijay displayed several tantrums on the film set, while the original stars remained down-to-earth. She further mentioned that Bijay even requested crew members to put his shoes on for him.

Bijay on challenging behaviour and dubbing controversy

In another interview, Bijay himself expressed his disappointment with the film. He revealed that his voice was dubbed by someone else, which was hurtful and embarrassing for him. He felt that this decision was made to enhance Ajay's character, leading to his disillusionment with the industry and his subsequent departure from acting after 17 years.

Despite facing discomfort during certain scenes, Kashmera Shah expressed gratitude towards Ajay Devgn and Kajol for their unwavering support and for standing up for her on the set of Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha.

