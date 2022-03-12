The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher celebrates his belated birthday with his 'street friends'; Watch

Anupam Kher, who turned 67 on Monday, continues to receive birthday wishes from fans and friends. The actor who is basking in the success of his recently released film 'The Kashmir Files' took out some time to celebrate his belated birthday with his ‘street friends’. The legendary actor stepped out and cut a cake with his special friends- Darshana, Divya and Yogesh. He shared a short video on social media handle and wrote, “The Happy I could celebrate my belated birthday with my street friends #Darshana #Divya and #Yogesh and cut the cake with them. I feel really blessed. Missed the other kids especially #Kohinoor and #Bharati. #Love #Friends #StreetsOfMumbai”.

The sweet gesture of Anupam Kher grabbed his fans’ and followers’ attention who bombarded the comment section with appreciation. One of the fans wrote, “You Are Sooooo Sweeeeet Sir..,” while another one said, “Yhi aapki batein dosro se alag krti hai”. A third one said, “Moments for lifetime”. On Monday, the ‘Special 26’ actor had shared two photographs while showing off his fit physique and captioned it, “Happy birthday to me. I have always believed in reinventing myself. Today as I start my 67th year, I am motivated to share these pics with you.”

The actor’s wife Kirron Kher had also shared a lovely wish on his birthday. “Many many happy returns of the day dearest @anupampkher, husband, friend, support, and my love. God bless you and keep you safe and healthy always,” she wrote along with a throwback picture.

In terms of work, Anupam Kher's starrer 'The Kashmir Files' has become a talking point ever since the movie hit the theatres. The actor will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

