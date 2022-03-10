The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri disappointed as Kapil Sharma refused to invite his team at show

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri took to Twitter to share his disappointment over the team of his film 'The Kashmir Files' not being featured on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as Kapil had refused to invite him.

A fan tweeted, tagging the director that his fans would love to watch him on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. To this Vivek wrote: "They refused to call us on their show because we don't have a big commercial star."

Replying to another tweet demanding the same, Vivek replied: "I don't get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It's his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I'd say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about the Gandhis 'They are kings, we are the poor ones'."

In another tweet, he added: "Even I am a fan. But it's a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter directors, writers and good actors are considered as NOBODIES."

Responding to one fan's query, Kapil tweeted clarifying his point: "Yeh sach nahi hai Rathore sahab aapne pucha isliye bata diya, baaki jinhone sach maan hi liya unko explanation dene ka kya fayada. ("This is not true Rathore sir you asked that's why told you, rest what is the point of giving explanation to those who have accepted the truth) Just a suggestion as an experienced social media user - never believe in one sided story in today's social media world."

Vivek Agnihotri's movie 'The Kashmir Files' is due to be released on March 11. It is about the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s.

