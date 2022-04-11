'The Kashmir Files' to have a trilogy with two more critical films; Details inside

After the historic success of 'The Kashmir Files', producers Abhishek Agarwal Arts and I Am Buddha Productions are reuniting to tell two more brutally honest tales of humanity on the big screen.

On the occasion of Abhishek Agarwal's birthday, 'The Kashmir Files' team has made an announcement about their upcoming projects.

Abhishek Agarwal, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, and Pallavi Joshi are to produce the two movies, which will be under 'The Kashmir Files' trilogy, and Tej Narayan Agarwal will present them.

With its heart-wrenching portrayal of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, 'The Kashmir Files' joined the Rs 250 crore club recently, fuelling anticipation for the next project from the team.

With the grand start for 'The Kashmir Files' which became the talk of the nation after its release, the makers will shortly announce the other details regarding the upcoming tales on the spine-chilling and unreported truths of Indian history very soon.

