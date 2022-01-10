The Kashmir Files: Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher's film's release date delayed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Movie lovers will have to wait a little more to witness the narrative of Kashmiri pandits on the big screen as the release date of the much-anticipated mystery-thriller ‘The Kashmir Files’ release has been postponed. Makers of the film have announced this unfortunate news on Twitter. Due to the COVID-19 variant Omicron cases spread and the shuttering down of theatres in most parts of the nation, the makers have taken the firm step to delay the release of the film. Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the movie features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi in the lead roles.

The makers have taken to social media and shared an official statement, it read, “Due to the significant spike in Covid cases in the country and the current scenario on theatres being partially or fully shut down in many states, we have decided to postpone the release of our movie ‘The Kashmir Files’. Let’s fight the pandemic together. Wear mask & stay safe!” For the unversed, the movie was earlier set to hit the theatres on January 26 this year.

Check the tweet here:

Based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story. The movie chronicles a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been produced by Zee Studios, Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

