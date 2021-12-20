The Kashmir Files: Pallavi Joshi recalls shooting in the valley; Calls it a challenging experience

Actress Pallavi Joshi will be seen portraying a challenging role in husband Vivek Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files'.

She admits her character has been an interesting one, considering the subject, shooting for the movie has been an equally challenging experience. She shares her experience of shooting in Kashmir for the film.

"Shooting a film like 'The Kashmir Files' completely in Kashmir was actually not possible because of unpredictable weather conditions and secondly nobody creates such difficult and challenging scenes at large there. We shot very critical and outdoor sequences in Kashmir," Pallavi said.

'The Kashmir Files' is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandit community. The actress opens up on getting permission for shooting of the film in Kashmir.

"As far as permissions are concerned, we had no problem securing the same to shoot in Kashmir but the kind of film that we were making and how Vivek is perceived by the people, there was threat to our life and that's why we had approximately 16-17 people as security with us, right from J&K Police and CRPF and our car was always surrounded by them."

"Even when we were shooting in shikaras, we were constantly chased by 2-3 other shikaras, keeping an eye on us in terms of security. As filmmakers, we go and shoot anywhere but when you know you have huge security with you, that's when the threat factor comes alive. Having said all that, we have managed to navigate through it and come back," Pallavi adds.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the movie features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri, 'The Kashmir Files', written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is scheduled to release in theatres on January 26.

Also Read: In pics: Manish Wadhwa, Anuja Sathe & Pallavi Joshi at the launch of Sony TV’s Peshwa Bajirao