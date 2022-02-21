The Kashmir Files Trailer: Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher starrer recalls the state's genocide

Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files' trailer has been released today. He shared the link on his Instagram handle. The movie stars Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi, Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty and other acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava and Prithviraj Sarnaik. The film is based on the true stories of the Kashmir genocide victims. Giving audiences a glimpse of the terror, confusion and panic that consumed Kashmir at the time, the trailer of The Kashmir Files takes you on a rollercoaster of emotions that surfaced during the tragic incident.

The video opens with a curfew situation in Kashmir and how people react to it. Kashmiri Pandits feel helpless. The situation shown is tense and everyone wants justice. Vivek Agnihotri said, “Bringing the story of Kashmir Genocide to the big screen is no easy feat and has to be handled with a great deal of sensitivity. This film promises to be an eye-opener and with a talented ensemble cast, audiences can revisit this incident in Indian history through this raw and real narrative.”

Pallavi Joshi also added, “A movie is as good as it’s script and with The Kashmir Files audiences can actually feel and endure the emotions that the characters go through. As actors everyone on the team completely got under the skin of their characters and committed to telling this shocking and saddening story.”

Watch the trailer here:

The Kashmir Files is produced by Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri with Zee Studios. It is all set to release on March 11, 2022.

