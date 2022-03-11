The Kashmir Files Twitter Review: Netizens hail Vivek Agnihotri directorial; Call it a ‘masterpiece’

After creating much buzz in the town, Vivek Agnihotri’s recent directorial The Kashmir Files has finally hit the theatres today. The movie features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, etc in key roles and revolves around the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s. The Kashmir Files has got the tongues wagging, given the sensitive topic that it deals with ever since it was announced. And as the movie has released today, the netizens are all praises for the movie.

One of the Twitter users called the movie a 'masterpiece' and wrote, “What a masterpiece by @vivekagnihotri Can't even imagine what amount of pain kashmiri pandits have gone through. Silenced voices & no justice #TheKashmiriFiles #KashmirFiles #KashmiriPandits #JusticeForKashmiriPandits. What a brilliant unfiltered movie. hats off”. Another user took to micro-blogging site Twitter and gave the movie five stars. He tweeted, “Master class. Oscar winning performance by @AnupamPKher sir. Brilliant direction by @vivekagnihotri It's a must watch movie in theatres. #KashmirFiles #KasmirFilesReview”. Another user called The Kashmir Files a must watch and wrote, “@vivekagnihotri what a movie... congratulations”.

Take a look at tweets for The Kashmir Files:

To note, The Kashmir Files is the second part of Vivek Agnihotri’s franchise after the national award-winning The Tashkent Files. The Kashmir Files had made the headlines after a PIL was filed seeking a stay on the release of the movie. The PIL claimed that the movie’s trailer purported to portray Muslims slaughtering Kashmiri Pandits which in turn has hurt the community’s sentiments. However, the Bombay High Court had dismissed the plea.

Also Read: The Kashmir Files Review: Anupam Kher shines in the film that creates an impact but lacks balance