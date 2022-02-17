The Kashmir Files: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri reportedly received death threat calls to stop release of his film

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, is all set to release in theatres on 11 March. The makers have shared the news on social media. Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, it is also written by Vivek Agnihotri. As per reports, the film is based on true events. However, it was scheduled to release earlier but due to a spike in COVID cases, the release got postponed. It is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits.

And now it is learned that after a fatwa being issued in his name and Vivek has been receiving death threats and calls to stop the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’. A source reveals, “Vivek Agnihotri's ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been screened 30 plus times in the USA. In Indian theatres, the film is releasing in one month. Vivek Agnihotri had gotten threat calls to stop the screening in the USA, which he ignored. But now suddenly the frequency of threat calls and messages has been increased which many of the calls were to stop the release of the film in India else he would lose his life.”

To note, The Kashmir Files was invited by several prestigious institutes and organizations in the USA for over 30 plus power-packed screenings and received an overwhelming response.

It also features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Also Read: Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is all set to release on THIS date