Kathak legend Birju Maharaj passes away: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif & more pay tribute

Legendary Kathak dancer Brijmohan Mishra popularly known as Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 83 years old. Reportedly, he was playing with his grandsons when his health deteriorated and he became unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. His grandson, Swaransh Mishra confirmed the news on social media. He took to his Instagram handle and shared the picture of the Kathak legend. He wrote, 'With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad and untimely demise of our most beloved member of the family, Pt. Birju Maharaj ji. The noble soul left for his heavenly abode on 17th Jan 2022. Pray for the departed soul. Grief-stricken: Maharaj family.”

Several celebrities took to their social media handles and mourn the death of the legendary dancer. Singer Adnan Sami took to Twitter to express his grief. Kareena on her Instagram stories wrote, ' Legendary Kathak Dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away. Rest In Peace.” Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of pictures with legendary Katha dancer on her Instagram stories. Anushka Sharma shared the picture with a heartbroken emoji. Ishaan Khatter wrote, “A life that cannot be summed up in words. Pt. Birju Maharaj’s life was a gift to the world. The energy he created with his art will live on forever. He is the root of which countless branches were born. Taa thaee tat - Om tat sat. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Shilpa Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, Ananya Panday, Raveen Tandon, Anupam Kher, Esha Deol and many others also condoled the death of the legendary dancer.

Take a look here:

Padma Vibhushan awardee, Birju Maharaj started teaching the dance form at the age of thirteen. He was born on February 4, 1938, in Lucknow. Apart from being a Kathak dancer, he was also a classical singer. He has been the choreographer for movies like 'Devdas', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Umarao Jaan', 'Dedh Ishqiya', and more.

