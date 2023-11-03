Kathal producer Guneet Monga drops glimpses of her first 'filmy' Karwa Chauth with hubby Sunny Kapoor; WATCH

November 1 marked the occasion of Karwa Chauth. While the country celebrated the traditional festival, several B-town celebrities also joined the bandwagon. Among them was Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guneet Monga who celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband Sunny Kapoor. A while ago, the actress shared glimpses of her filmy Karwa Chauth.

Filmmaker Guneet Monga tied the knot with Delhi-based entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Mumbai in December last year. Monga celebrated her first Karwa Chauth in a filmy way atop a theatre with her husband. A while ago she dropped a video and showcased how the couple spent the day together.

The video opens with Guneet and Sunny flaunting their minimal mehendi designs. She can be heard saying, “Karwa Chauth and red carpet combined. We’re both fasting” as she attended a star-studded event. They then head to the rooftop of a PVR to perform the puja and break their fast. The couple was accompanied by actress Dia Mirza.

Sharing the video, she penned, “Our first Karva Chauth. In the most filmy way ofcourse! In between our film’s premiere, somewhere on the rooftop of Juhu PVR, I was reminded yet again how lucky I am to have someone like you through it all! Even if I couldn’t see it, you are my moon, sun and everything in between @whosunnykapoor. A big thank you to @diamirzaofficial for being the true guiding light and helping us through the process ♥️And who would have thought @khamkhaphotoartist would there capturing the moment! Such divine timing. Feeling immensely blessed. Grateful”

About Guneet Monga

Guneet Monga is a director-producer who has been working in the Indian film industry for quite some time now. However, she became a household name when her 2022 documentary film The Elephant Whisperers won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards. She also recently produced the comedy-drama film Kathal featuring actors Sanya Malhotra, Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Neha Saraf and Raghubir Yadav.

