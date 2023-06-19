Kathmandu Mayor bans Prabhas starrer Adipurush and release of Indian films over Sita's birthplace controversy

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush was released in theatres on June 16 and since then it has been hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons. Netizens have been criticizing the film for its poor VFX and dialogues. Amid heavy backlash, the makers have now received another blow. On Sunday, Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah shared an official announcement on social media and revealed that all Indian movies including Adipurush have been banned there.

Indian films will not release in Kathmandu

Recently, Balen Shah threatened to ban Indian films in Kathmandu owing to the incorrect reference to Sita's birthplace in Adipurush. He expressed disappointment with the dialogue 'Janaki is a daughter of India' in the film and said that she was born in Nepal. After the makers didn't make any changes, Shah on Sunday, announced that Indian films won't release in the capital city of Nepal.

He shared a note written in Nepali, which translates to, "Indian film 'Adipurush' has dialogue claiming Janaki was India's daughter. This is objectionable and we had given a three-day ultimatum (to the makers) to correct it. There is no doubt that it is the first duty of every government, government agency, and non-governmental sector and Nepali citizens to protect the national interest by keeping Nepal and its freedom, independence and self-respect intact. If the film is shown as it is, it seems that Nepal's nationality, cultural unity and national identity will be severely damaged and irreparable damage will be done."

The note further read, "Due to cultural encroachment on Nepal from that movie, this metropolitan city has attracted serious attention. If the film is allowed to be shown in other areas within the country and abroad, it will establish a misleading fact, so it is prohibited to show any Indian film in the Kathmandu metropolitan city until the objectionable parts are removed from the said film."

On Sunday, writer Manoj Muntashir revealed that he and Om Raut will make changes in the film and revise the dialogues that have hurt sentiments. A part of his note read, "I and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogue which are hurting you, we'll revise them, and they'll be added to the film this week. May Shri Ram bless you all."

