'Katrina bahu is missing': Fans react to Vicky Kaushal's adorable photo with his parents

It is a double celebration for Vicky Kaushal’s family as his parents celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, November 3. Surprisingly, Vicky’s mother’s birthday also happens to fall on the same day. The Kaushal’s are currently rejoicing to achieve this new milestone as a family together. Amid this to mark the special occasion, the Uri star took to social media to share an adorable family photo alongside his parents.

As soon as the picture surfaced on Instagram, fans quickly chimed in to drop sweet comments for the Kaushal household. However, a set of netizens missed Katrina Kaif. While a user said, “Katrina bahu is missing”, another wrote, “Katrina Kaif your in-laws are so cute.” Although the news of their wedding hasn’t been made official by the lovebirds yet, going by fan’s reaction, it is clear that they want the two to get hitched soon.

Take a look at the reactions below:

In the picture shared by Vicky Kaushal, the Uri actor can be seen sporting an infectious smile as he hugs his parents. While sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, “She turned 60. They turned 35. Quite a special day for the Kaushal household!!! #blessedwiththebest.” Check out the post below:

A month ago, Roka rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took social media by storm. Later, adding fuel to fire, it was reported that the rumoured lovebirds are gearing up to tie the knot in the month of December this year. However, an official confirmation from both parties is yet awaited. Well, now we just have to wait for the couple to reveal the truth.

