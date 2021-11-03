'Katrina bahu is missing': Fans react to Vicky Kaushal's adorable photo with his parents

by Mamta Raut   |  Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:43 PM IST  |  15.2K
   
News,Katrina Kaif,Vicky Kaushal
'Katrina bahu is missing': Fans react to Vicky Kaushal's adorable photo with his parents
Advertisement

It is a double celebration for Vicky Kaushal’s family as his parents celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, November 3. Surprisingly, Vicky’s mother’s birthday also happens to fall on the same day. The Kaushal’s are currently rejoicing to achieve this new milestone as a family together. Amid this to mark the special occasion, the Uri star took to social media to share an adorable family photo alongside his parents.

As soon as the picture surfaced on Instagram, fans quickly chimed in to drop sweet comments for the Kaushal household. However, a set of netizens missed Katrina Kaif. While a user said, “Katrina bahu is missing”, another wrote, “Katrina Kaif your in-laws are so cute.” Although the news of their wedding hasn’t been made official by the lovebirds yet, going by fan’s reaction, it is clear that they want the two to get hitched soon. 

Take a look at the reactions below:

vicky kaushal comment 1

vicky kaushal comment 2

vicky kaushal comment 3

In the picture shared by Vicky Kaushal, the Uri actor can be seen sporting an infectious smile as he hugs his parents. While sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, “She turned 60. They turned 35. Quite a special day for the Kaushal household!!! #blessedwiththebest.” Check out the post below:

A month ago, Roka rumours of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took social media by storm. Later, adding fuel to fire, it was reported that the rumoured lovebirds are gearing up to tie the knot in the month of December this year. However, an official confirmation from both parties is yet awaited. Well, now we just have to wait for the couple to reveal the truth.

ALSO READ| Wedding bells for Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal? Deets Inside

Advertisement

Credits: Vicky Kaushal Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12

Toys For 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Years Old Girls Boys,12" Lcd Writing Tablet Doodle Board,...

$22.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Lilliput 10.1

Lilliput 10.1" Fa1016/c Ips Fhd 1000:1 Hdmi/vga Supports 4k 30hz Glass+glass Tec...

$259.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replacement Metal Wristband Strap With 2 Pack Bling Pc Protective Cover For Iwatch Series 6/5/4(pink)

Mosonio Compatible With Apple Watch Band 40mm With Case Women, Jewelry Replaceme...

$19.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile Slot)

Sonnet Echo Express Sel Thunderbolt 3-to-pcie Expansion Chassis (1 Low Profile S...

$249.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

Mighty Max Battery 12v 9ah Sla Battery Replacement For Sel Hys1290 Brand Product

$29.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

Sony Sel-20f28 E-mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Fixed Lens

$298.00
$345.50 (14%)
 Buy Now
Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, Compatible With Iphone, Samsung Cell Phone, Tablet, Ipad, Nintendo Switch, Kindle, Up To 10 Inch Screen (black)

Cell Phone Stand, Tablet Holder, Saiji Height Adjustable Aluminum Stand Mount, C...

$10.00
$15.99 (37%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7+ Wi-fi, Mystic Bronze -512gb

$1,099.99
(%)
 Buy Now
Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens & Deluxe Accessory Bundle - Includes: Sandisk Ultra 128gb Memory Card, 2x Seller Replacement Lpe10 Batteries, & Much More

Canon International Eos 4000d Dslr Camera With Ef-s 18-55mm F/3.5-5.6 Iii Lens &...

$469.95
(%)
 Buy Now
Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Microfiber Lining Cushion Texture Cover Shockproof Protective Anti-scratch Case For Iphone 11 6.1 Inch 2019 Coral Red

Guagua For Iphone 11 Case Liquid Silicone Soft Gel Rubber Slim Lightweight Micro...

$9.99
(%)
 Buy Now
View All