Katrina, Deepika or Anushka: Which actress according to you would be perfect for a superhero film? VOTE NOW

We would like to know which Bollywood actress according to you will be perfect to play a superhero in a solo film? Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma or Deepika Padukone.

Everyone loves to watch a superhero film especially kids. Fans have time and again shown their excitement to watch a superhero film and always eagerly wait to watch one. While Hollywood is on top when we talk about superheroes but our Bollywood isn't behind. Bollywood has seen superhero films like Flying Jatt which showed Tiger Shroff as a superhero, as Ra One in Ra One, as Krrish, Emraan Hashmi as Mr. X and much more. While some superhero films worked some failed to attract the audience.

While in Hollywood movies we have even seen actresses who have portrayed the role of superheroes in a film like Wonder Woman, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, Catwoman and much more, Bollywood has not seen an actress play a superhero role yet. There are reports going around of playing a superhero in an Ali Abbas Zafar film. However, there is no confirmation given about it yet. While fans have previously expressed their desires to see Bollywood actresses play a superhero in films, it will be interesting to see which Bollywood actress will portray the role of which superhero and what powers will she have with her to save the world.

Bollywood actresses have come to par with Bollywood actors when we talk about action. Their mind-blowing action stunts have impressed the audience and they love to see the actresses showing off their amazing stunts in the movie. Since reports of Katrina playing a superhero was surfing on the internet, fans have already shown their excitement to see a Bollywood actress portray the role of a superhero for the first time in a solo film.

While we are still not sure whether Kat has signed up the film yet, we would like to know which actress according to you will be perfect to play a superhero?

