  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Katrina, Ishaan, Siddhant’s Phone Bhoot or Deepika & Prabhas’ film; Which movie announcement made you excited?

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot was announced on Monday and Deepika Padukone’s association with Prabhas’ 21st film was announced a day back. We’d like to know which film’s announcement were you looking forward to. Tell us in the comment section.
6661 reads Mumbai
Katrina, Ishaan, Siddhant’s Phone Bhoot or Deepika & Prabhas’ film; Which movie announcement made you excited?Katrina, Ishaan, Siddhant’s Phone Bhoot or Deepika & Prabhas’ film; Which movie announcement made you excited?
  • 29
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After a long time, it looks like Bollywood is returning to work amid the COVID 19 unlock. Over the past few months, all film announcements were kept on hold and many Bollywood buffs were waiting for some new film announcements. Finally, it looks like work seems to be going back to track as two big films were announced recently. Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot and Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer untitled film were announced in the past 2 days. 

With these two announcements, it looks like Bollywood surely has a lot of entertainment in store for fans. Talking about Phone Bhoot, on Monday, Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant took to social media to share the first look of their upcoming horror-comedy in which the trio will be seen spooking away the ghost as ghostbusters. The first look featured Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant in black tuxedos and their goofy fun with each other left fans excited. The film is helmed by Gurmeet Singh, who has worked on Mirzapur and produced by Excel Entertainment. It is slated to release in 2021. 

Here is Phone Bhoot’s first look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

On the other hand, Prabhas’ 21st film with Nag Ashwin had already been announced but the lead casting was incomplete without the leading lady. And a day back, Deepika Padukone officially announced her association with Prabhas’ 21st film on her social media handles. The production house tweeted and extended a warm welcome to Deepika for the trilingual film that will be made in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film is reportedly a sci-fi film and will mark Deepika and Prabhas’ first collaboration. The film will be helmed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and the buzz about it has been going strong for quite some time. Reportedly, the film will go on floors next year. The film is yet to receive a title. 

Here’s how Deepika was welcomed to Prabhas’ 21st film:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

With two big movie announcements in less than 24 hours, fans of Bollywood surely are all charged to see how the upcoming year turns out after the past few dull months of 2020 owing to COVID 19. Amid this, we’d like to know from all fans, our of Katrina, Ishaan, Siddhant’s film Phone Bhoot and Prabhas and Deepika’s film, which movie announcement left you excited? Tell us in the comment section. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Deepu

Anonymous 7 minutes ago

Deepika becomes the highest paid actress with this one once again.

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

Deepika;s movie.

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Katrinas phoneboot

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Phone bhoot for sure

Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Deepu and prabhas

Anonymous 24 minutes ago

For katrina ofcourse

Anonymous 27 minutes ago

Katrina x 10000000000! ❤

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

Kat's phonebooth

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Deepi and prabhas

Anonymous 36 minutes ago

Of course The Queen Katrina Kaif's PhoneBhoot ❤❤❤❤

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Deepika and prabhas

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

Phonebhoot

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

Kat's movie

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Phonebhoot

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

Phonebhoot only and I don't care others

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Excited to see Deepika and prabhas in silver screen

Anonymous 57 minutes ago

Kat’s movie✨

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Prabhas Deepika.

Anonymous 58 minutes ago

Deepika and Prabhas.

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Katrina is really jealous. As soon as Deepika's film news came her minions start trolling Deepika and claims Katrina rejected it . Now her PR team announced this film all of a sudden.

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Katrina rejected the movie with prabhas actually ... and they did the shooting today so she posted today when do you want her to post ? Stop creating stupid things

Anonymous 60 minutes ago

Deepika The Queen of bollywood.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Yesterday Katrina fans and PR spread negativity on Deepika and her films by spreading lies . Now this

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Katrina PR at work.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Deepika and prabhas

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Poor Katvilla. Comparing a 2 rs movie with a huge budget movie is not even a bad joke.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Katrina Kaif's phonebhoot

Anonymous 1 hour ago

For deepika and prabhas

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement