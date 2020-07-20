Katrina, Ishaan, Siddhant’s Phone Bhoot or Deepika & Prabhas’ film; Which movie announcement made you excited?
After a long time, it looks like Bollywood is returning to work amid the COVID 19 unlock. Over the past few months, all film announcements were kept on hold and many Bollywood buffs were waiting for some new film announcements. Finally, it looks like work seems to be going back to track as two big films were announced recently. Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot and Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer untitled film were announced in the past 2 days.
With these two announcements, it looks like Bollywood surely has a lot of entertainment in store for fans. Talking about Phone Bhoot, on Monday, Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant took to social media to share the first look of their upcoming horror-comedy in which the trio will be seen spooking away the ghost as ghostbusters. The first look featured Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant in black tuxedos and their goofy fun with each other left fans excited. The film is helmed by Gurmeet Singh, who has worked on Mirzapur and produced by Excel Entertainment. It is slated to release in 2021.
Here is Phone Bhoot’s first look:
On the other hand, Prabhas’ 21st film with Nag Ashwin had already been announced but the lead casting was incomplete without the leading lady. And a day back, Deepika Padukone officially announced her association with Prabhas’ 21st film on her social media handles. The production house tweeted and extended a warm welcome to Deepika for the trilingual film that will be made in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film is reportedly a sci-fi film and will mark Deepika and Prabhas’ first collaboration. The film will be helmed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin and the buzz about it has been going strong for quite some time. Reportedly, the film will go on floors next year. The film is yet to receive a title.
Here’s how Deepika was welcomed to Prabhas’ 21st film:
With two big movie announcements in less than 24 hours, fans of Bollywood surely are all charged to see how the upcoming year turns out after the past few dull months of 2020 owing to COVID 19. Amid this, we’d like to know from all fans, our of Katrina, Ishaan, Siddhant’s film Phone Bhoot and Prabhas and Deepika’s film, which movie announcement left you excited? Tell us in the comment section.
