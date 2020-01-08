Katrina Kaif on 15 years in Bollywood: My journey has felt really incredible because of the audience affection

Katrina Kaif’s breakout film was Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya with Salman Khan back in 2005. As the diva steps into 2020, Katrina shared her plans for the year and opens up on her journey so far.

Among the female actors in Bollywood, if there is a star who has managed to make a mark in Bollywood with her constant hard work and performances, it is . From her breakthrough act in starrer Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya back in 2005 to her last stint as Kumud in Bharat, Katrina has emerged as a star. As Katrina completes 15 years in Bollywood, she opened up about her journey so far and her plans for 2020.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Katrina was asked about how she feels when she gets audiences’ love. The Bharat star shared that it gives her a sense of satisfaction. Katrina even shared that she has tried to be instinctive and not become rigid with her choices. Also, the Sooryavanshi star revealed that by doing roles like Zero and Bharat, she got a lot of fulfillment. Katrina also opened up on being named as the most popular star of the decade and expressed her gratitude to her fans who constantly shower her with praises.

On 15 years, Katrina said, “Acting in movies has given me an incredible amount of satisfaction. For me, the most wonderful place to be in is a film set and that’s primarily because I just love the process of exploring a character and being part of films which are going to be forever. It’s something which is indescribable and an intrinsic part of me as well. I think one thing that I have continuously tried to do is not to have any set, rigid formula, and to respond instinctively to what I do.” On her mantra for success, Katrina shared that she tries to enjoy every moment and not take herself too seriously.

On the new year 2020, Katrina shared that she is looking forward to it due to a mix of projects and mentioned that her focus is to bring a new side of her to audiences and also grow as an artist. Katrina said, “The idea is to maintain a mix and balance of different kinds of stories as well as genres that excite me.” Meanwhile, Katrina’s next film is Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

In Sooryavanshi, Katrina will be seen playing the lead opposite . As per reports, Katrina will be seen playing a doctor in the film. The shooting of the promotional song was recently done in Mumbai and photos of the same were all over social media. Another film as per reports that Katrina might be taking up is with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter which is an action flick. However, no official announcement about it has been made. Sooryavanshi is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

