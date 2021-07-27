Katrina Kaif accepts she's 'nothing' without her trainers; Watch the actress' hardcore workout video

is a hard worker and we all know that. All those who have worked with her always talk about how dedicated she is and never gives up. Well, there have been several workout videos of her that keeps going viral on social media and prove to be a motivation for all her fans. The actress once again will take your breath away with her latest workout video. Well, this video comes as a sweet gesture for her trainers and teachers, who have been so patient with her and worked hard on her.

Taking to her Instagram reel, Katrina Kaif posted a video of her several workout sessions. From stretching to boxing to kickboxing, the diva can be seen doing it all and with a smile on her face. She makes everything look so effortless. Katrina captioned this reel as "#work………….actually I would be nothing without the amazing teachers and trainers who work so patiently with me, learning something new everyday." The moment she posted this video, fans, as always, started showering her with love.

Check it out:

The background music Katrina chose for this video fit perfectly on the video. The lyrics say, "you want to know how I get away with everything? I work from Monday to Friday, Friday to Sunday!"

Well, maybe this is how Katrina gets away with everything and also stays fit. Did you get motivated enough with this one?

