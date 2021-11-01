Katrina Kaif aces 'Side Wala Swag' just like Sooryavanshi co star Akshay Kumar.

Katrina Kaif is prepping for the release of her next film Sooryavanshi and is going all out to promote the film. On Monday, the actress took some inspiration from her co-star Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri series as she struck the actor's famous pose. And giving Katrina company was her sister Isabelle.

The sisters headed up to the terrace of their Mumbai residence and posed for the camera. In the photos, Katrina can be seen rocking a neon crop top and ripped denims. She donned blue sunglasses and looked all things happy as she posed like Akshay Kumar. The stars have successfully named it the 'Side Wala Swag' pose.

Sharing the photo, Katrina captioned it, "Side Wala Swag #waitingposeforsooryavanshi IN cinemas Nov5th." Meanwhile, Akshay also had posed for the camera in this epic and rather nostalgic pose and captioned it, "Side wala swag! That’s my waiting pose for #Sooryavanshi to hit cinemas on 5th Nov. Strike your favourite pose and share it with hashtag #WaitingPoseForSooryavanshi. I would invite the coolest ones to pose with me in real. Jaldi karo, I am waiting."

Apart from Sooryavanshi's release, Katrina seems to have a lot on her plate right now as the actress is rumoured to be getting married to Vicky Kaushal in December.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that the lovebirds' wedding festivities will commence from 7 to 9 December 2021. Their families and close ones have geared up for the big fat wedding.

