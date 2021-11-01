Katrina Kaif aces 'Side Wala Swag' just like Sooryavanshi co star Akshay Kumar

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 01:57 AM IST  |  13.2K
   
Katrina Kaif aces 'Side Wala Swag' just like Sooryavanshi co star Akshay Kumar.
Katrina Kaif aces 'Side Wala Swag' just like Sooryavanshi co star Akshay Kumar.
Advertisement

Katrina Kaif is prepping for the release of her next film Sooryavanshi and is going all out to promote the film. On Monday, the actress took some inspiration from her co-star Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri series as she struck the actor's famous pose. And giving Katrina company was her sister Isabelle. 

The sisters headed up to the terrace of their Mumbai residence and posed for the camera. In the photos, Katrina can be seen rocking a neon crop top and ripped denims. She donned blue sunglasses and looked all things happy as she posed like Akshay Kumar. The stars have successfully named  it the 'Side Wala Swag' pose. 

Sharing the photo, Katrina captioned it, "Side Wala Swag #waitingposeforsooryavanshi IN cinemas Nov5th." Meanwhile, Akshay also had posed for the camera in this epic and rather nostalgic pose and captioned it, "Side wala swag! That’s my waiting pose for #Sooryavanshi to hit cinemas on 5th Nov. Strike your favourite pose and share it with hashtag #WaitingPoseForSooryavanshi. I would invite the coolest ones to pose with me in real. Jaldi karo, I am waiting." 

Check out Katrina Kaif's post below: 

Apart from Sooryavanshi's release, Katrina seems to have a lot on her plate right now as the actress is rumoured to be getting married to Vicky Kaushal in December. 

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that the lovebirds' wedding festivities will commence from 7 to 9 December 2021. Their families and close ones have geared up for the big fat wedding.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Save The Dates From 7-9 December for Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's big fat destination wedding

 

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces, 1.4

Noise Colorfit Pulse Spo2 Smart Watch With 10 Days Battery Life, 60+ Watch Faces...

₹1,999.00
₹4,999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
View All