Katrina Kaif adds a pop of colour with her bright yellow umbrella amid the Mumbai monsoons; Check It Out

Given that the past few days in the city have been gloomy, given the incessant rains, Katrina Kaif brightened up our timeline with her latest Instagram photo.
Katrina Kaif adds a pop of colour with her bright yellow umbrella amid the Mumbai monsoons; Check It Out

Trust Katrina Kaif to brighten up a gloomy day amidst the rainy season and one can always expect a surprise. On Sunday, Katrina took to Instagram to add a pop of colour on our timeline as she shared a happy-go-lucky self portrait which instantly brought a smile to our faces. Given that the past few days in the city have been gloomy, given the incessant rains, Katrina posed for the picture with her bright yellow umbrella.

Sporting a white comfy sweatshirt and ripped shorts, Katrina smiled for the camera as she held the yellow umbrella high and colour coordinated that with her stylish sneakers. Sharing the photo, Katrina captioned it with a rain-inspired quote, "When it rains, I share my umbrella. If I have no umbrella, I share the rain. - anonymous." 

When it rains , I share my umbrella. If I have no umbrella, I share the rain . - anonymous

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Over the weekend, Katrina was snapped out and about in the city. Donning a simple denim and white tee look, the paparazzi captured Katrina while she was getting out of her car. On the work front, the actress' film Sooryavanshi's release was delayed due to lockdown. However, it is now set to release in theatres this Diwali. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film will be Akshay Kumar and Katrina's entry into the cop universe after Singham and Simmba. She also recently announced Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi which created a massive buzz on social media. 

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif's latest look? Let us know in the comments below. 

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

I just love her. she looks happy.

Anonymous 18 minutes ago

Pretty woman.

Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Kat <3

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Better than spoon fed star kids

Anonymous 2 hours ago

salman brothel worker

