Katrina Kaif adds a pop of colour with lipstick to her stunning look and leaves fans in awe; See PHOTO

Katrina Kaif’s latest photo doing rounds on the Internet is leaving fans in awe. The diva is currently at home and spending time with her sister. Check it out.

Among the popular divas in Bollywood, if there is one diva in Bollywood who is known to be among the talented stars, it is . The star of films like Namastey London, Ek Tha Tiger and many more, has managed to establish a name for herself in Bollywood with her stellar acts and her recent films like Zero, Bharat and more won her praises for her performance. Not just this, Katrina’s style statement has garnered her fans and many girls look up to her when it comes to her choice of outfits.

Recently, a photo of Katrina is doing rounds among fan clubs and is going viral on social media. While being at home, Katrina is spending time with her sister Isabelle Kaif and often the two share stunning photos on social media. However, in a recent photo, we can see Katrina flaunting her flawless skin in a selfie. In the photo, the Sooryavanshi star can be seen looking beyond beautiful but what caught our attention was her stunning lipstick. With an almost natural look, Katrina added a dash of colour with her lipstick and left fans in complete awe.

Also Read|Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt: Here’s what everyone is wearing during the lockdown

Recently, Katrina also had shared a sunkissed photo with her sister Isabelle and left fans in complete awe. While being home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, the diva has been sharing regular updates with her fans via social media. Be it taking care of household chores herself or just chilling at home and watching films, Katrina is making the most of the time off. On the work front, Katrina was last seen in starrer Bharat. Her 2020 film with , Sooryavanshi had to be postponed due to the lockdown. The new release date hasn’t been announced yet.

Check out Katrina’s photo:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram