Katrina Kaif ADMITS she misses shoots but says she understands the importance of defeating COVID 19 pandemic

Katrina Kaif is doing her bit to help the needy amid the Coronavirus crisis. However, since the lockdown began, the diva has been home and in a recent chat, she admitted that she misses being on the sets of her films.

Amid the global pandemic of the Coronavirus, everything has come to a standstill. Even in India, particularly in Bollywood, shoots of films have been stalled and actors are at home. Speaking of this, is also spending time at home amid the pandemic since the COVID 19 lockdown was announced. However, the diva has also been doing her bit to help the needy in the testing times of COVID 19. From pledging support to different initiatives to tying up with NGOs, Katrina is doing it all. However, in a recent chat, she admitted to missing shoot days.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Katrina spoke about how different people have different ways to deal with the restlessness that comes with a pandemic situation. She mentioned that she misses being on sets sometimes but also mentioned that she understands that the world needs to fight the pandemic together. The Bharat star went on to reveal her lockdown routine and mentioned she does household chores, works on her beauty brand, reads and workouts in a day to keep herself occupied.

Talking about her routine, Katrina said, “I see this as a change. I stay busy with household chores, do my workout and watch something. I love reading so I am doing that too. My work on my cosmetic range is still on, so I spend some time with the team. Apart from that I’m reading scripts, so there are ample things to keep me occupied.” The diva also revealed that she has tied up with an NGO to help provide employment to women in a village along with daily essentials amid COVID 19 crisis.

Talking about the same, Katrina revealed that the major focus of the NGO she tied up with is on women and they provide 10 metre cloth to them to help them make masks and sell them on their own. She even added that sometimes, they buy masks from them to help them. She said, “This not only gives them the opportunity to work, but also enables them to earn and stay physically and mentally fit during the lockdown.”

Amid the COVID 19 crisis, Katrina also did her bit by pledging her support to the PM-CARES fund. On the work front, Katrina was all set to be seen in Sooryavanshi with . However, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, the film’s release has been postponed until further notice. No other release date has been announced for the same. Often, we see Katrina share her workout routine on Instagram and also share how she is doing household chores amid the lockdown.

From baking to washing utensils, Katrina has shared with her fans how she is staying at home with her sister Isabelle Kaif and sharing household responsibilities. The diva also recently shared a funny post in which she compared different types of mops and revealed the best one she has discovered amid the lockdown. From mopping to cleaning to cooking, Katrina is doing it all with her sister Isabelle amid the lockdown. Her adorable videos have been going viral on social media.

Not just this, she partnered with her friend and fitness instructor Yasmin to share a workout routine on social media to help people stay fit amid the lockdown. Seeing how Katrina and Isabelle are passing their time amid the lockdown, fans have been surely loving it. While many are waiting to know what film Katrina will be doing post Sooryavanshi, rumours were rife that she may be a part of an action film with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. However, nothing has been announced about the same. Apart from this, reports came in about her next project with Ali Abbas Zafar and that she may be doing a superhero flick with him. However, no announcements have been made since then.

Meanwhile, Katrina continues to keep her fans updated with her work and life at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Recently, a fundraiser concert also was held where several stars like , , Vicky Kaushal, , Virat Kohli and others were part. Katrina also helped with the same to raise funds for those whose lives have been deeply impacted by the COVID 19 crisis.

